RGC assistant Phil John demands improvement after Swansea draw

RGC assistant coach Phil John has demanded improvement from his side following their 16-16 draw at Swansea.

The Gogs extended their recent good run of results but were unable to claim their fourth victory in succession, and the stalemate leaves them in second spot in the Principality Premiership West standings ahead of their home clash with Carmarthen Quins on Saturday (2.30pm).

John said: “We didn’t keep possession of the ball, and I also felt we lacked urgency.

“Really we didn’t use our extra man advantage because we didn’t actually hold onto the ball. Our performance levels were not where they needed to be, and it summed it up at the end.

“We got turned over at the line-out and two phases later they got the penalty. We will be looking to tighten up an all aspects this week as a group, and individually players will have to look at the details of the game, as a lot is needed this week in training.”

The visitors received a huge boost early on when hooker Ashleigh James was shown a red card on five minutes for violent conduct, and they took advantage of their numerical superiority instantly when Tom Hughes rounded off a fine team move to touch down. Jacob Botica missed the extras.

Mark Jones’ side failed to capitalise on their positive start, which let the All Whites back into the contest shortly before the break when Morgan Morris burst clear to cross the white wash, with an Owen Howe conversion giving the hosts a slight advantage at the break.

This pattern continued after the interval when the impressive Howe despatched a pair of penalties to extend the home side’s advantage, but livewire Hughes went over for his second try midway through the half after good work from Dion Jones and Cam Davies.

The Gogs got their noses in-front when Botica fired over two successful penalties in the final quarter, but a poorly worked lineout resulted in a final minute free-kick for the home side, which Howe took advantage of to give them a share of the spoils.