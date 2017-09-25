Llandudno up to seventh after Llangefni triumph

LLANDUDNO produced a fabulous effort to come away with a 31-20 victory over WRU National League Division One North rivals Llangefni.

The home side began the contest in ferocious fashion and they went ahead almost immediately when number eight Morgan Owen crossed the white wash after a powerful attack.

This advantage was extended shortly after thanks to a superb piece of individual skill from James Gregson, who broke a number of tackles before comfortably touching down. Ryan Pike added the extras.

Rhys Hughes got the visitors on the score-sheet with a penalty midway through the half, but another surge from the Dudno forwards enabled talented back Byron Davies to sneak over for a score, which was converted by Pike.

The effort of skipper Billy McQeenie was the catalyst behind the next try, which was handed to Toby Roberts after fine approach play from the captain.

Cefni added another free-kick through Hughes just before the break, and Richard Foulkes notched their first score of the afternoon to close out the period.

The same player was on hand to touch down again for the away side after the interval, but the hosts finished strongly and were rewarded for their continued application when hooker Nick Irlam completed the scoring.

The result leaves Dudno in seventh spot ahead of their trip to Bro Ffestiniog on Saturday (2.30pm).