Title chasing Nant Conwy lose perfect record at Ruthin

NANT Conwy suffered their first defeat of the WRU National League Division One North campaign as they fell to a narrow 16-15 reverse at Ruthin.

Last season’s runners-up also lost their 100 per cent record at the hands of a powerful Ruthin outfit, and the away side were fortunate to only be three points behind in the early stages courtesy of a Nathan Jones penalty after a lacklustre start to proceedings.

Their sluggish opening resulted in the first try of the contest on 23 minutes when the opportunistic Dafydd Lloyd burst clear to cross the white wash.

Jones fired over his second free-kick of the afternoon on 34 minutes, with Nant finally getting on the board thanks to a well-struck penalty of their own from Arthur Lennon.

Shortly before the break the visitors crossed the line when Sion Pringle rounded off a fine team move to touch down, with Lennon adding the extras.

After the restart saw the away side take the lead for the first time when a blistering run from the impressive Carwyn Ellis resulted in a score on 46 minutes, but they were denied a fourth consecutive victory at the death when Jack Wilson went over for the home side three minutes into added time with the game’s final passage of play.

The result leaves Nant three points behind reigning champions Pwllheli ahead of their home clash with Dolgellau on Saturday.