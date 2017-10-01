Colwyn Bay skiers qualify for national championships

A COLWYN Bay ski squad produced a strong showing at a regional competition.

The Rydal Penrhos pupils travelled to Plas y Brenin for the North Wales Ski Championships, and there were a number of a notable highlights in what was a superb collective effort from the group.

Upper Sixth Form pupil Llywelyn Cowell continued his encouraging return from injury by taking the U21 Boys’ title after a fine effort, with Finn Batley marking his return to the slopes following a two-year absence with third place in the same category.

Another to claim victory was Keira Bonnington, who triumphed in her age group and her sterling performance resulted in her finish as second girl overall, only being beaten by one of Britain’s representatives at this year’s Youth Winter Olympics in Turkey.

Carlotta Freytag, also managed a podium finish in the U16 event, securing third spot despite skiing on an artificial slope for the first time.

The exceptional series of results continued in the form of Cameron Shaw, who won the overall U14 category, with Ben Davies picking up first place for the non-registered racers and Rhys Seenan third.

Tirion Jones continued his excellent run of form with victory in the U16 Boys’ event, with debutant Aydan Garrod finishing close behind in second.

This enable Rydal Penrhos’ boy teams to a second and third overall finish, and the squad will now begin preparing for the Welsh Championships in Llangranog next weekend.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This was a highly encouraging performance from our ski squad, who continue to show incredible progression which has been the catalyst behind their recent success.”