Scrum half Davies stars in Llandudno win at Bro Ffestiniog

LLANDUDNO produced a superb defensive display on their travels to secure a 17-3 win at Bro Ffestiniog.

The visitors were significantly strengthened with the inclusion of a number of new signings which ensured they controlled the tempo throughout what was a one-sided affair played in difficult conditions.

A resolute rear-guard denied the home side any clear cut opportunities during the first period, and they only had a penalty to show for their efforts on the day.

Talented scrum half managed to help himself to a pair of tries to cap another dazzling individual display, with Ryan Pike despatching both conversions and also adding a penalty.

The win was sealed after new signing Owain Stacey crossing the white wash on his debut for the club.

Dudno will look to carry on their good form in the SWALEC Plate first round on Saturday where they take on a formidable Mold outfit (2.30pm).