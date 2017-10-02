Regional sailing stars achieve success at Welsh Zones Championships

A HOST of regional sailing stars achieved success at the RYA Welsh Zones Championships.

The event, which was held in Fishguard Bay, drew some of the most talented senior and junior competitors in the country and

Feva duo Josh Manning from Rydal Penrhos and Lucy Hughes from Pwllheli, won the general handicap fleet by one point thanks to two race wins. Tenby’s Ioan and Oscar Thompson were second in every race and second overall.

The victorious duo have moved up to first place in the national rankings as a result, and a £500 grant for boat improvements from the RYA played a huge contributing factor in their success.

Callum Davidson Guild of Trearddur Bay/Shotwick Lake showed a clean pair of heels to the competitors in the 34 strong Optimist main fleet with a string of firsts, Tyler Green of Llyn Brenig in second with Cardiff Bay’s Will Martin in third.

Paul Simes, RYA Cymru Wales high performance manager said: “There were some impressive performances in tricky conditions in Fishguard.

“A lot of our Wales squad sailors impressed, while it was also great to see the enthusiasm and progress in the regatta fleets.”