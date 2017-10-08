Llandudno Albion handed Buckley Town clash after Rhyl heroics

LLANDUDNO Albion have been rewarded for their giant-killing success with a trip to Buckley Town in the JD Welsh Cup second round.

Another tricky tie awaits the club after claiming the scalp of Rhyl to advance to the next stage, while the only other Lock Stock Welsh Alliance side left in the hat are also on their travels as Conwy Borough visit Gresford Athletic.

Fancied Caernarfon Town have a good chance of making the next stage after being drawn at home against Berriew, with Llandudno Junction hosting an in-form Denbigh Town side who needed extra-time to dispose of Holyhead Hotspur.

Perhaps the tie of the round sees Airbus Broughton tale on Saltney Town, with Llay Miners Welfare will also be looking to cause an upset when they welcome Flint Town United.

JD Welsh Cup second round north draw: Llay Miners Welfare v Flint Town United, Airbus Broughton v Saltney Town, Holywell Town v Guilsfield, Brickfield Rangers v Ruthin Town, Llandudno Junction v Denbigh Town, Gresford Athletic v Conwy Borough, FC Penley v Porthmadog, Buckley Town v Llandudno Albion, Caersws v Llanrhaedr Ym Mochnant, Caernarfon Town v Berriew.