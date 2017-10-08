Llandudno Junction advance in JD Welsh Cup after Gaerwen success

LLANDUDNO Junction avoided a potential JD Welsh Cup banana skin as they claimed a 3-1 victory at Gaerwen.

The Railwaymen produced a professional performance in order to advance, and Iain Bennett’s side go in search of their first Huws Gray Alliance win of the season this Saturday when they travel to an in-form Ruthin Town (2.30pm).

A blistering first half display was enough to see the visitors through in comfortable fashion, with striker Dean Seager adding to his impressive recent run of goal-scoring form with a composed finish on 25 minutes.

Things got even better for the away side soon after when Seager broke the offside trap and finished well for his second of the afternoon on the half hour mark, and they trebled their tally on 43 minutes courtesy of a spectacular effort from veteran midfielder Joe Morgan.

The home side regrouped after the break and they managed to pull a goal back to reduce the arrears but Junction managed to see out the remainder of the contest to put themselves in the hat for the second round.

Attention now turns to Saturday’s encounter with Chris Williams’ side, who have again showed their capabilities this term and come into the game on the back of a resounding 4-0 cup win at Meliden.