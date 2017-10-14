Colwyn Bay brothers get national Sailing squad call-up

TWO brothers have been rewarded for their exceptional season with selection to a national sailing squad.

Kevin and Liam Farrell, Year 10 and 6 pupils at Rydal Penrhos School, will be part of the RS Feva UK Class National Squad for their winter programme after performing well throughout the selection process.

They achieved the feat after impressing coaches at the UK squad selector events, and have also taken the eye with their efforts as part of Llandudno Sailing Club.

The training program will consist of six weekend under the guidance of some of the most highly regarded coaches in the country, with father Ed Farrell stating that the pair are “very excited at the opportunity”.

This is a notable achievement for Prep School pupil Liam, who will be one of the youngest training in the squad.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This is yet more incredible news from the Farrell family, who continue to show why they are so highly regarded in sailing circles.

“Reaching the RS Feva UK Class National Squad is a huge honour for both Kevin and Liam, and working with some top coaches will be a very worthwhile experience as they go in search of further success in the future.

“We have had a great tradition of national and international sailing success here at Rydal Penrhos, and with the likes of Kevin and Liam continuing to blossom then that standing is very safe hands indeed.”