Llandudno boss Morgan blasts officials after Aberystwyth Town defeat

LLANDUDNO manager Alan Morgan was highly critical of the referee after his side suffered their fourth consecutive JD Welsh Premier League defeat.

The one-time leaders were undone 3-2 by Aberystwyth Town after a pulsating encounter which gave Nev Powell’s side their first league success of the campaign, and Tudno will look to halt their alarming run of recent results when they travel to title hopefuls Connah’s Quay in-front of the S4C Sgorio cameras on Saturday (5.15pm).

Morgan said: “I am gutted really, I think the third goal was firstly a free-kick on Danny Hughes and then again on Dave Roberts.

“The referee has to take a good look at himself and I hope he does and I look forward to an apology from his because this is a hard one to take.

“I was happy with the overall performance and felt we should have been three-up by half time, but you have to take those chances and to fall a goal behind was disappointing.

“Saying that, we did well to get back into it but our final ball has to be better when we have teams on the rack and we got caught with a sucker punch so we have got to dust ourselves down and go again next week.”

After missing a host of opportunities in the first period, the home side suffered a blow when Declan Walker’s looping header gave Aber an advantage on 51 minutes, but they bounced back with two goals in quick succession through Toby Jones and Danny Taylor on 60 and 63.

A Danny Shaw own goal levelled matters on 84 minutes, before Jonny Spittle settled the tie in stoppage time for the visitors with a controversial winner.