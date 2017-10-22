Clwyd League: Llansannan go joint-top after Abergele win

LLANSANNAN took advantage of Kinmel Bay’s postponement to move joint-top of the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division.

Only goal difference now separates Gari Evans’ side and the long-time leaders following their 4-2 home win over Abergele, with Josh Jones and Emyr Owen putting them two-up within the opening 16 minutes.

This pattern of play continues as Barney Murray and Liam Jones also found the target on 21 and 26 minutes, and despite the visitors reducing the arrears through Ryan Jones and Lewis Waggett, the promotion hopefuls saw out the remainder of the contest in comfortable fashion to seal the points.

Cerrigydrudion are now five points behind the top two after a dramatic 4-3 reverse at Llanfairfechan Town despite a brace from Tegid Williams, with a stoppage time effort from Jordan Naylor proving to be the difference between the two sides.

A four-goal salvo from Matty Rees was enough to give Rhyl Rovers a 6-5 success over Machno United, while Joey Fontana, Chris McGullen and Dan Gallagher were on the scoresheet for Y Glannau in their 3-1 victory over Bro Cernyw.

Division One frontrunners Llandudno Athletic continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with an impressive 3-1 win over in-form Llandyrnog United Reserves.

Mike and Nathan Williams gave the home side a comfortable advantage at the break, and although Jamie Jones got Jimmy McInally’s side briefly back into the contest Jamie Moorhouse settled the tie on 70 minutes to make it eight games without defeat.

A brace from Alex Thomas did the majority of the damager for Denbigh Development in their 3-2 triumph over Rhuddlan Town, while Llysfaen pulled off an eye-catching 2-1 win at Henllan.