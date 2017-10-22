RGC aiming for top spot in Llandovery clash

RGC have the chance to move to the top of WRU Principality Premiership East this weekend as they return to top flight action following a fortnight away from the field.

The Gogs host current leaders Llandovery at Stadiwm Zip World (2.30pm), with Mark Jones’ side looking to avenge the only defeat they have suffered so far this season.

The WRU National Cup winners have gone on a notable run since their 31-10 opening day reverse, which sees them just two points off top spot after securing five wins and a draw from their last six contests.

They also boast a 100 per cent record on home soil after impressive victories over Llanelli, Carmarthen Quins, Bridgend and last season’s playoff finalists Aberavon, while they have also secured an away triumph at Neath.

There have been a host of individual success stories to emerge from the talented squad this season, with a gifted back-line of Tom Hughes, Harri Evans, Tiaan Loots, Rhys Williams and recent signing Dion Jones all thriving under the leadership of Jones and assistant coach Phil John.

New Zealand fly-half and current Premiership Player of the Year Jacob Botica has picked up where he left off last term with a series of dazzling displays, and the scrum half play of Efan Jones and Alex Schwartz has also caught the eye.

The emergence of former Rydal Penrhos Academy prospect Dan Owen to the senior set-up has been another huge plus, with the Wales U18 international adding further energy to a pack that also features the outstanding duo of Sam Wainwright and Evan Yardley.