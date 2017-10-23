Colwyn Bay thrashed by title chasing Bala

COLWYN Bay were unable to build on their first WRU National League Division One North win as they were thumped 57-0 by title chasing Bala.

The visitors were unable to deal with a constant stream of attacks in difficult conditions during the heavy loss, and the result leaves them third-from-bottom in the standings ahead of their home clash with an in-form Mold outfit on Saturday.

There was better fortune for Bay’s youth set-up, with the U12 side producing another dazzling display to triumph 70-26 over Rhyl.

The boys finished a successful first quarter of the season with a big win despite some lacklustre tackling in the first half, with multiple scorers crossing the white wash during the rout.

This was replicated by the U13 squad who produced a stunning first period to emerge victorious 52-17 over their Rhyl counterparts.

The free-scoring Bay backs ran riot to leave them 42 points to the good at the break, and although the away side came out firing after the interval it was not enough to prevent defeat.