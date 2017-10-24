Alex Gibson appointed caretaker boss at Llandudno

ALEX Gibson has been appointed as caretaker manager at Llandudno Football Club.

The former head of Manchester City’s academy will replace Alan Morgan on a temporary basis, and he took his first training session at the Giant Hospitality Stadium on Tuesday.

A club statement, said: “Alex is a ‘friend’ of the club and as a very experienced, qualified coach who has worked in the English Premier League and within the English International Coaching system, and will steady the ship and assist where needed with the club’s recruitment of a permanent First Team Manager.

“In this interim period, Alex will work with Craig Hogg and Chris Morrell, the current Assistant Manager and First Team Coach.”

Gibson is no stranger to the Llandudno squad, after he helped coach the side during pre-season preparations.

He boasts a wealth of high-profile experience within the game, and was responsible for bringing the likes of Micah Richards, Stephen Ireland, Michael Johnson and Nedum Onouha through the ranks as part of City’s youth set-up, in addition to guiding them to an FA Youth Cup victory for only the second time.

The interim appointment has also achieved international triumph as a side coached by Gibson became the first - and only - England team to win the European Under 18s Championships in 1993.

Having qualified as a teacher, Gibson went on to join the FA, coaching in 60 youth international matches - including a brief period working with Howard Wilkinson in the under 21s set-up as well as a spell as under 15s technical director.

The club also stated that Gibson does not want to be considered for the job full-time due to other commitments.

Anyone wishing to apply for the position of manager can do so at this link: http://www.llandudnofc.co.uk/a/vacancies-51071.html