RGC move to Principality Premiership West summit after Llandovery triumph

RGC moved to the top of the Principality Premiership West standings after an impressive 24-7 success over Llandovery.

The Gogs avenged their only defeat of the season and ousted the early pacesetting Drovers from the summit in the process, thanks in no small part to a dazzling first half display that saw them 16 points up at the interval.

Mark Jones’ side began the game in formidable fashion in-front of a bumper crowd at Stadiwm Zip World, and they took the lead after just two minutes when the in-form Harri Evans produced a fine individual run to cross the white wash. New Zealand fly-half Jacob Botica added the extras.

The visitors responded well to the setback soon after, but despite dominating possession they were unable to find a way past the resolute home rearguard that were missing the influential Tiaan Loots, who was shown a yellow card on five minutes.

The flawless Botica extended their advantage courtesy of a well-struck penalty on 14 minutes, and the current Premiership Player of the Year was on hand to despatch another free-kick in typically composed fashion on 18.

Things almost got even better for the hosts immediately following the restart when Tom Hughes and Evan Yardley went close to going over, but there was still time for another score before the break which came through another penalty from Botica on 27 minutes.

The initial stages of the second half saw both sides cancel each other out, but it was the home side that added to their tally on 50 minutes through yet another three points from the boot of Botica.

Another sweeping attacking move brought further reward for the Gogs on 58 minutes when Tom Hughes touched down after outstanding approach play from full-back Dion Jones, while at the other end Llan finally got themselves on the scoresheet after Matthew Moore over after a rare period of pressure on 74. Kristian Jones fired over the conversion.

Jones’ men managed to see out of the remainder of the contest to secure another memorable victory on home soil, which extends their unbeaten run to seven following their opening day defeat at the hands of the Drovers.