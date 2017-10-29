Colwyn Bay skiing sensation reaches final of national talent spotting competition

A COLWYN Bay skiing prodigy has reached the final stages of a nationwide talent-spotting competition.

Xavier Poynton, a Year 2 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, is one of the 20 finalists for the Chill Factore showcase, with a 12-month sponsorship deal awarded to five hopefuls to aid with their development.

The seven-year-old sensation will now have the opportunity to ski with one of the sport’s most iconic figures in the form of Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards over the coming weeks with a view to achieving the crown.

Edwards, said: “I know first-hand what it’s like to be told you can’t achieve something and I strongly believe that you can be anything you want to be with the determination and passion to fulfil your dreams.

“Working with Chill Factore, that’s exactly what we hope to do – give young people with a love of snow sports the chance to fulfil their destiny and know that nothing is out of reach if you want it enough.

“This isn’t about how many times you’ve competed, the records you hold or the number of followers you have on social media. We are looking to celebrate the untapped passion and potential out there.”

Following a successful application process, Xavier will now be hoping to add to his impressive list of regional and national accolades, which included being part of the Manchester snow sports venue’s Ambition Racing programme over the summer months.

Mother Clare Poynton-Craig added that the pupil is “beyond excited that he will be skiing with Eddie, although he’s a little bit nervous about the competition”.