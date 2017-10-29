Rhos on Sea mother-daughter footballing duo feature in national #OurSquad campaign

A RHOS on Sea schoolgirl is keeping it in the family as part of her efforts with a regional football side.

Zahra Shamsi, a Year 11 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, is looking to kick stereotypes as part of the Llysfaen Lionesses alongside mother Rahat, who is also part of the squad.

The team also features the school’s head of Modern Foreign Languages Susan Livingstone, and they are currently participating in a series of friendlies in the hope of joining a league in the near future.

The family members have recently featured in the #OurSquad initiative, which is aimed at inspiring, empowering and encouraging more women and girls in Wales to get active through sport.

Zhara, who is also a gifted singer, said: “It’s nice to share it with others.

“We encourage and motivate each other and as one of the youngest members of the team, the coaches and everyone else give me confidence to do better.”

Rahat, who owns a convenience store in Rhos on Sea and is originally from Pakistan, joined the Lionesses as a good excuse to get out in the fresh air and exercise.

“I wasn’t sure it was going to be for me, but after the training session I loved it,” said the 54-year-old.

“It’s given me more confidence, especially for my age, to be doing something this exciting. I love it when I tell people I play football – the look on their faces makes my day.

“As a mother and daughter we love training together. It’s a great laugh and we’ve made so many new friends – it’s great to be part of the football family.

“We play opposite to each other. I try to scare Zahra with my tackling, but nothing stops her on the pitch.”

The Lionesses train on Tuesday nights and anyone wishing to acquire more information can do so at the team’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/llysfaenlionesses/.