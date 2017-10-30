Llandudno end turbulent week with Newtown triumph

LLANDUDNO ended a turbulent week by ending their recent poor run of results after sealing a 2-1 win over Newtown.

Alex Gibson marked his first game as caretaker boss with three points following the shock sacking of Alan Morgan, with the result ended a winless run stretching five games.

The one-time JD Welsh Premier League leaders will look to carry this momentum into their trip to a resurgent Bala Town on Friday night (7.45pm), with just one point separating the sides.

Assistant manager Chris Morrell, said: “I thought first half we started the game really well and obviously the goals helped, and although it was difficult in the second half the lads worked their socks off and deserved the points.

“It is never nice for a manager to lose his job and Alan enjoyed an enormous amount of success here, the lads all played for him and they have worked hard this week and we are lucky enough to have Alex on board to help things go smoothly.

“Alan brought me to the club so I owe him a great deaI and so do the majority of the squad and they did him proud.”

The home side got off to a flyer and went two up in the opening 18 minutes when skipper Tom Dix and Marc Williams both found the target.

After the break saw Williams and Sam Hart both go close, while the Robins suffered another blow when Ryan Kershaw was shown a red card on 70 minutes.

A nervy ending to proceedings was ensured after Dix flicked on a delivery into his own net, but despite the setback they managed to hold on for the win.

Williams, added: “The lads wanted to get on with it and be professional, the club has made the decision and we have to get on with it.

“We tried to implement what Alex went over with us in training on Tuesday, and we could have been four-up at half time.

“It was difficult against the wind in the second half but we showed battling qualities and its three points which moves us into a nice position.”