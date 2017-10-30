Llandudno seal sponsorship deal with Lucas Oil

Llandudno Football Club have announced a new sponsorship agreement with an international oil and lubricants brand.

The three-year will Lucas Oil includes signage and display hoardings positioned behind the goal on the grandstand at The Giant Hospitality Stadium.

Based in Anglesey, the US oil brand makes engine oils and lubricants used in everything from cars and motorcycles to trucks and buses. It also supplies a range of additives that reduce emissions, increase MPG and fix problems associated with suspension, power steering and transmissions.

European director Les Downey is also a part-time coach with Anglesey junior football side Cemaes Bay FC.

He said: “Our current sponsorships include the Lucas Oil Dargie Cup and the Lucas Oil Cup. Over in the US, the Lucas Oil Stadium has staged the Super Bowl.

“Our brand has associations with oval racing, drag racing, track racing, rallying and monster truck racing, but we never forget that sport has its origins at home.

“For nearly 20 years our Welsh home has been Anglesey. We employ local people. This agreement with Llandudno FC is a further demonstration that we care about what matters to their local communities.”