Llandudno draw Gresford Athletic in JD Welsh Cup third round

LLANDUDNO have been handed a home tie against Gresford Athletic in the JD Welsh Cup third round.

Iwan Williams’ side will be confident of advancing at the expense of their Huws Gray Alliance opponents, who booked their place in the hat with a resounding 5-1 win over Conwy Borough.

Second tier basement dwellers Llandudno Junction host Penydarren, while Caernarfon Town will clash with JD Welsh Premier League side Barry Town United

Holders Bala Town face a tricky trip to a resurgent Aberystwyth Town, and Prestatyn Town and Bangor City will be looking to avoid banana skins when they host Ruthin Town and Cwmamman United respectively.

JD Welsh Cup third round draw: Aberystwyth Town v Bala Town, Airbus UK v Goytre, Ammanford v Carmarthen Town, Bangor City v Cwmamman United, Buckley Town v Flint Town United, Caernarfon Town v Barry Town United, Connah’s Quay Nomads v Cwmbran CTIC, Llandudno Junction v Penydarren, Llandudno v Gresford Athletic, Llanrhaeadr v Cefn Druids, Newtown v Guilsfield, Penybont v Cardiff Met, Pontypridd v Haverfordwest, Porthmadog v Panteg, Prestatyn Town v Ruthin Town, The New Saints v Penrhyncoch.