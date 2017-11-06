Nant Conwy remain at Division One North summit after Llandudno win

NANT Conwy remain at the WRU National League Division One North summit after a convincing 38-17 win at nearby rivals Llandudno.

A strong second half display was the catalyst behind their victory, after the home side had given them plenty to think about throughout the opening 40 minutes of play.

Llan took an early lead after 15 minutes through a converted penalty by Ryan Pike, which was matched by a free-kick from the flawless boot of Nant back Arthur Lennon.

The hosts went ahead once again midway through the half when Lloyd Evans broke free for an easy score under the posts. Pike added the extras.

This finally sprung the title challengers into life and a rampant spell resulted in five tries, two conversions and a penalty to seal their victory.

Credit to the home side, they kept asking questions of their opponents and managed to secure a consolation try in the dying stages when Kelvin Davies crossed the white wash, which Pike converted.

Nant entertain struggling Colwyn Bay on Saturday, while Llandudno travel to a dangerous Dolgellau side.