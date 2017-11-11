Colwyn Bay appoint Alan Morgan as manager

COLWYN Bay have moved swiftly to appoint Alan Morgan as their new manager.

The former Llandudno boss was not out of work long after his shock sacking from the JD Welsh Premier League side, and he immediately took the reins for their league clash at Kendal Town on Saturday.

Joining him at Llanelian Road is Craig Hogg, who will once again work under Morgan as assistant.

Seagulls chairman Dave Tichiner, said: “Alan has been successful in Welsh football and is very keen to go up the ladder in the English pyramid. He wants the team to play good football and the players here have shown that they are capable of that.

“It’s nice for a Welsh club to have a Welsh manager with an assistant manager who lives in the town. Hopefully we can be successful together.

“It shows the standing of the club that we had 24 applications for the manager’s job, including some strong candidates, and I would like to thank them for their interest in applying.”

Morgan guided Tudno to the most successful spell in the club’s history, leading them to the Huws Gray Alliance title in convincing fashion and firmly establishing them as a top-flight force.

This included Europa League qualification in their debut WPL campaign and a landmark tie against Swedish giants IFK Goteborg which brought with it a huge financial windfall.

The 44-year-old, said: “I had a few years at Llandudno, but I’ve always wanted to have a go in the English system and being just down the road from Colwyn Bay and always looking for their results, this is a job I’ve always wanted to get my hands on.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. It was good to meet the lads for the first time and we had a good session.

“I was at the game last Saturday against Droylsden and there are good players here. It’s good to come into a job where there are good players; they just need to play with a smile on their face and go out and show what good players they are.”

“I’ll be in the changing room on Saturday before hand and at half-time, but Anthony Griffith and Jack (Horner) will take it and be in the dugout. Craig and I will be in the stand to get a good look at things, but if there is something we think needs addressing we’ll pass it on.

“We’ll need a couple of games to get to know everyone and it’s about taking it day by day at the moment.”