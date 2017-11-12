Clwyd League: Llansannan and Kinmel Bay secure impressive victories

LLANSANNAN turned in another sensational attacking effort to remain on the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division summit.

Gari Evans’ men managed to secure an 8-2 home victory over Old Colwyn, with a hat-trick from Elis Vaughan the highlight of the afternoon.

A brace apiece from Josh Jones and Ifan Jones put the exclamation point ion proceedings, while veteran marksman Geraint Jones also found the net.

Kinmel Bay remain hot on their heels after a narrow 3-2 triumph over Rhyl Rovers despite Danny Williams giving the visitors and early advantage on two minutes.

Goals from Liam Rowland Jones and Stuart Roberts put Bay in-front, but they were pegged back thanks to an Adam Cassidy effort on 78 minutes.

With the game heading for a stalemate, Ciarn Brady popped up on 83 minutes to fire a crucial third for the home side.

Two goals from Ryan Dodd were the catalyst behind Llanfairfechan Town’s 4-0 win at Abergele, while Tomos Jones struck four times for Cerrigydrudion in their 5-3 success at Rhyl Youth.

Rob Lloyd and Sam Thomas netted twice for Machno United during their eye-catching 4-1 rout over Bro Cernyw.

Derby bragging rights went to Division One leaders Llandudno Athletic as a treble from Jack Williams gave them a 3-1 victory at previously unbeaten Llandudno Amateurs, and Rhuddlan Town now find themselves in third spot after six goals from Jordan Belham secured a 7-1 win at Hope Wanderers.

A four-goal salvo from Tom Casey was enough to Llanrwst United Reserves an 8-1 success at Betws y Coed, while Aidan Bell also hit four in St Asaph City Reserves’ 4-3 triumph at Henllan.

Nathan Russell’s effort on 74 minutes was enough to rescue a point for Llysfaen in their 3-3 home draw with Rhos United.