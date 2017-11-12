'Work to do' says Colwyn Bay boss Morgan after Kendal Town defeat

COLWYN Bay boss Alan Morgan insisted there is ‘plenty of work to do’ after he saw his side lose 2-1 at Kendal Town.

The newly appointed manager watched from the stands following his appointment on Thursday, which was the Seagulls’ fifth loss in their last six outings and they will look to halt their recent slide in their home clash with Mossley on Saturday (3pm).

Morgan, said: “There are good points and I am happy with the personnel.

“The first half hour was good, but there is clearly a confidence thing at the moment. We were doing well until they scored, then we seemed to go into our shell and there was no reaction when we went 2-1 down. I don’t think their keeper had a shot to save second half.

“We badly need to get the players on the training pitch to try and sort out a few things. We’ve got to make sure everybody kicks on, works hard and hopefully we will be alright.”

The Seagulls then deservedly took the lead on 30 minutes when Danny Bartle cut in from the right and took a return pass before firing an angled shot into the far corner.

Gradually the home side saw more of the ball and they levelled proceedings on 39 minutes when Ben Thomas delivered an outstanding free-kick past Matt Cooper.

The crucial point in the tie occurred on 65 minutes when the hosts were awarded a penalty after Connor Gaul went down under a challenge, and Charlie Bowman took full advantage to fire the decisive effort from the spot.

Another reverse sees Bay drop to 14th position in the Evostik North rankings, with Morgan scheduling two training sessions this week ahead of his first official game at the helm.