Chris Coleman takes charge of Wales for potentially the final time with Panama friendly

Chris Coleman heads into what could be his final game in charge of Wales on Tuesday night expecting a swift outcome over his contract talks.

Coleman will take charge of Wales for the 49th time against surprise World Cup finalists Panama at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Talks will then resume between Coleman and the Football Association of Wales about extending his deal, which expires at the end of November.

The main issue appears to be whether the FAW can meet the guarantees Coleman wants over full-time deals for two of his backroom staff, head of performance Ryland Morgans and psychologist Ian Mitchell.

"I think everybody would like it sorted, none of us gain anything by it dragging," Coleman said.

"But that will be up to the powers that be, it won't be my decision.

"They know my stance and how I see things, how I want to work and who I want to work with.

"But they may not see it that way, we may not be singing all from the same hymn sheet."

Wales failed to make the 2018 World Cup after losing their final qualifier to the Republic of Ireland last month.

But Coleman, who steered Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 after ending the nation's 58-year wait to play at a major tournament, has the backing of players and supporters to remain in a role he has filled since January 2012.

"The experiences we have had and where we have taken it... that will never be spoiled," Coleman said. "But I'd be more proud in two or four years' time if the team qualified again.

"That's the acid test for what's been put in place - with or without me."

Coleman will field an unfamiliar side against Panama with promising youngsters Ben Woodburn, Ethan Ampadu and David Brooks all set to make their first starts.

Chris Gunter will captain Wales for the first time on the night he equals Gary Speed's 85-cap record for an outfield player.

"We're a better squad now with the younger players coming through than we've been for some time," Gunter said.

"They've been with us for a while and you can quickly tell in training if players have got something about them.

"They are the future of Welsh football, but they still need help from the older boys in terms of guidance and that's our job."