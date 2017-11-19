Colwyn Bay hit five against Mossley to get new boss Alan Morgan off to a flyer

COLWYN Bay manager Alan Morgan praised his side’s application as they secured a 5-0 home rout over Mossley.

The Seagulls marked a new era at the club with a convincing triumph during an action-packed game, and the new boss will look to make it two wins in succession on Saturday when they host Scarborough Athletic (3pm).

Morgan, said: “I definitely didn’t expect a 5-0 before the game, but the lads put in a great, great shift.

“It is now about how hard they work in training over the next six weeks. If we get the working side right, then we’ve got the players who can do these kind of results more often.

“They (Mossley) are a threat because they get the ball forward quickly and their set pieces are dangerous because they are a big side, but we dealt with it well and could have scored one or two more goals, so it is a very, very pleasing day.

“Yes, they were down to ten men, but I’ve seen it loads and loads of times where you can switch off and let the ten-men get a foothold in the game, but we never gave them the chance to do that.

“If I had one little moan it would be that we could have kept the ball better at times, especially against ten men, but at the end of the day we’ve got a very, very good result and can now look forward to Scarborough next Saturday.”

Danny Bartle got the hosts off to a flyer with goal inside five minutes, and their task was made easier on 20 when Mossley’s Jamie McLellan saw red after an altercation with Sam Barnes.

Bay took full advantage and were in complete control from then on, with Bartle adding a second on the half hour mark and Danny Andrews seal the points on 50 minutes.

Jack Hindle also got in on the act with two goals in eight minutes to complete the rout.