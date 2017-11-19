Llandudno boss Williams praises effort after The New Saints of Oswestry Town loss

LLANDUDNO manager Iwan Williams praised his side’s commitment as they fell to a narrow 1-0 home loss to JD Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints of Oswestry Town.

The new boss marked his home debut in-charge with their second defeat in succession, but there was plenty of cause for encouragement as they gear up for a trip to nearby rivals Prestatyn Town on Friday (7.45pm).

He said: “I am proud of the players for their efforts. I asked for belief and desire and got that throughout.

“We needed ball to bounce for us at the right times but sooner or later someone is going to get a hiding if we keep playing like that.

“They (TNS) stepped into areas well and it’s hard to lose your man, and of course they pass it around for much which makes things especially difficult.

However, I felt we grew into the game and made some positive subs before the end and to be fair we had chances, so we were disappointed to lose which you don’t say often coming up against TNS.”

After frustrating the visitors for long periods in the opening exchanges, they could do nothing about falling behind on 29 minutes when Greg Draper finished well after some impressive approach play from Ryan Brobbel.

Gradually the home side got themselves into the game and they almost levelled things up shortly before the break when Marc Williams went agonisingly close to meeting a Sam Hart cross.

The full-timers went close to doubling their advantage after the break when they hit the post and had an effort hacked off the line, while Tudno had to good appeals for a penalty waved away by referee Mark Petch which ensured their defeat.

Next up for Williams’ side is a short trip to the Motion Finance Stadium to take on a Prestatyn side that will be buoyed by their 3-0 win at Carmarthen Town.