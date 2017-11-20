Colwyn Bay U12 side advance in Eryri Cup

COLWYN Bay U12s advanced to the next stage of the Eryri Cup with a 33-20 win over Bethesda.

The aspiring stars began the game on the front foot and they took the lead through a Sam McKinley try early on, which was converted by Owen Opie.

The home side extended their advantage soon after when Ryan Robertson crossed the white wash after another fine attacking move, with Opie hitting over the extras for a second time.

Pesda struck back with an unconverted score of their own soon after, but Bay surged further clear thanks to efforts from Charlie Williams and Robertson, who conjured up some magic for his second of the tie.

After the break saw the visitors go over three times during a dominant spell that had Bay reeling, but Jacob Davies touched down at a crucial stage of the game to ensure their progression after a pulsating encounter.

The youngsters will look to carry on their positive momentum this Sunday when they entertain Caernarfon (11am).