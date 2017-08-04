Conwy Borough sign highly touted midfielder Tom Creamer

CONWY Borough boss Gareth Thomas has made another high-profile signing as he finalises his squad ahead of the coming campaign.

The Tangerines have brought in highly touted young midfielder Tom Creamer, who arrives at Y Morfa after a brief spell with Huws Gray Alliance side Rhyl.

Creamer was released by Wrexham AFC at the end of last season, having been a regular in the Wrexham Reserves squad who competed last season in the Central League against English Football League sides.

The new signings is expected to play a part in Boro’s final pre-season contest against Sutton United on Saturday, before they open their Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One campaign at Llanberis on August 12.

Thomas, said: “The club has had a full new team so we have had to play more games than we wanted but it’s something that was vital for us to look at as many players as possible with a view to signing.

“The performances have been up and down with some highs yet some poor performances, that said we are like most clubs pre-season with unavailability being a major factor on teams we have put out and shape we have played.

“We go into the final game with majority of players signed for the squad though we are still looking to add one or two for what will be a hard season ahead in a very competitive league.

“The game is vital for final preparations and the squad will be back in on Monday and Thursday next week as we look to make sure the players are as well prepared as possible for the campaign.”