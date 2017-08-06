Award winning butchers agrees Conwy Borough sponsorship extension

A LEADING Conwy business has extended its sponsorship deal with the town’s football club ahead of the new season.

Award winning butchers Edwards of Conwy will once again be lending their name to Conwy Borough’s tracksuits for their Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One campaign, which begins on Saturday with a trip to Llanberis.

The thriving business are well known both locally and nationwide having secured contracts with major supermarkets such as Tesco, and also supply burgers to the Tangerines

Club chairman Tony Thomas, said: “A big thanks to all involved at Edwards of Conwy, and of course Ieuan Williams.

“We are very proud that Edwards will again sponsor the tracksuits, we believe getting local businesses on side and working with us will strengthen the club and help us achieve key objectives over the coming years.”

Gareth Thomas’ side have made a number of high-profile signings this summer as they look to make an instant return to the Huws Gray Alliance, and they ended their pre-season campaign with a 3-2 win over Sutton United, with striker Corrig McGonigle among the scorers.