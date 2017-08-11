Conwy Borough sign former England youth international Tom Walsh

CONWY Borough boss Gareth Thomas has snapped up another highly touted prospect ahead of the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One season.

The Tangerines confirmed the signing of winger Tom Walsh, who joins the club following a short spell out of the game following his release from Liverpool FC.

The former England under 16 and 17 international has been trialling at a number of clubs through the summer but following discussions with Thomas was “happy” to join the title favourites in a bid to resurrect his career.

Thomas, said: “I am happy to take Tom he will add to the squad, we have been looking for a wide player he came in played in a friendly and did well and wanted to sign here.

“He needs to play regular football and like all the young lads here we have said we will not stand in their way should any clubs look to take them in the future”.

The gifted forward will look to make an instant impression with the Y Morfa faithful this Saturday as they begin their quest for promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance at Llanberis (2.30pm).