Welsh Alliance round-up: Title favourites Conwy Borough smash eight past hapless Llanberis

CONWY Borough sent out an early title warning to their Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One rivals a recording a stunning 8-0 win at Llanberis.

The Tangerines wasted no time in making an impression with striker Corrig McGonigle netting after just five minutes, and this was followed up by two goals in as many minutes from the talented forward and Sion Hogan.

Former Glantraeth star McGonigle completed his hat-trick a minute after the interval, with Hogan bagging two in the space of a minute on 60 and 61 to seal his treble.

Things got even better for the visitors when Kevin Lloyd found the net in a rampant spell, and Hogan rounded off a sensational afternoon at the office with his fourth in stoppage time.

Llandudno Albion also got their campaign off to a flyer with a convincing 4-1 success at Trearddur Bay.

A David Maddox brace either side of half-time did the majority of the damage, with Allan Davies and Chris Quinn finding the net in the final ten minutes to complete the rout.

There was a notable triumph for Llanrwst United, who came away from their trip to Barmouth and Dyffryn United with a 2-1 victory.

Callum Parry and Steven Whittaker put them two-up within the first 19 minutes, and despite a Shaun Jones effort on 86 minutes ensuring a nervy end to proceedings the away side held on for three points.

In Division Two, promotion chasing Glan Conwy got off on the right foot as goals from Shaun Shannon, Callum Davies and Shead Ahmed secured a 3-2 home win over Aberffraw, while a sensational performance from Penmaenmawr Phoenix saw them triumph 6-1 at Llannerchymedd.

There was no such luck for Mochdre Sports, who were soundly beaten 4-1 at title contenders Bodedern Athletic.