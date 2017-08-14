Conwy Borough handed mouth-watering Holyhead Town clash in FAW Trophy second round

CONWY Borough have been handed a mouth-watering home tie against Holyhead Town in the FAW Trophy second round.

The Tangerines come up against the Harbourmen who boast the likes of striker Asa Thomas in their line-up in what should be a pulsating cup tie.

Llanrug United will be given a stern test of their credentials at home to Bodedern Athletic, while Nantlle Vale have also been handed a home clash against Llanfairpwll.

Another standout tie sees Penrhyndeudraeth travel to Llandudno Albion, with Meliden looking to cause a shock against last season’s double-winning side Glantraeth, who have been decimated since refusing to accept promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance.

Prestatyn Sports and St Asaph City will fancy their chances of progressing after being drawn at home to Aberffraw and Greenfield respectively.

FAW Trophy second round draw: Llanberis v Amlwch Town, Meliden v Glantraeth, Prestatyn Sports v Aberffraw, Y Felinheli v Llanystumdwy, Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs v Pentraeth, Llandudno Albion v Penrhyndeudraeth, Dolgellau Athletic v Mochdre Sports, Penmaenmawr Phoenix v Clwb Ieuenctid Bontnewydd, Pwlhelli v Llanrwst United, Llannefydd v Trearddur Bay United, St Asaph City v Greenfield, Conwy Borough v Holyhead Town, Gaerwen v Mynydd Llandegai, Llanrug v Bodedern Athletic, CPD Dyffryn Nantlle v Llanfairpwll.