Conwy Borough lay down early title marker with stunning attacking display

TITLE favourites Conwy Borough laid down a marker for the rest of their Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One rivals thanks to a stunning attacking display.

The Tangerines ran riot in their opening contest at Llanberis, racking up eight goals without reply to further enhance their strong claims for an instant return to the second tier.

Manager Gareth Thomas, said: “It is three points and we would have taken that before the game. I felt we controlled large parts of the game once we settled.

“I think early in the game we looked nervous on the ball and our shape wasn’t quite right with large gaps at times. I have to give the lads credit though we have worked hard through pre-season and Alun (Winstanley) has done lots on passages of play with the boys and at times today we saw some of this come into our play.

“The work rate and desire was there to see today with a couple of the goals coming from the forward line hunting down the defence giving them no time on the ball.

“It’s a good start but the most pleasing think is the clean sheet.”

If the other sides seeking promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance thought that Boro might take some time to settle into their new surroundings, then they were sorely mistaken.

Thomas has assembled a heavyweight squad full of Welsh Alliance experience, with a large portion of the side having turned out for all-conquering double winners Glantraeth last term.

Traeth’s refusal to accept promotion has been Boro’s gain, and with the likes of Matty Lock, Iolo Hughes and Corrig McGonigle spearheading their charge then it is going to take an immensely talented team to prevent them from returning to the HGA.

The club were dogged by defensive problems last season which was the catalyst behind their downfall, but they appeared far more organised and resolute in their opening contest which should give them plenty of encouragement for the future.

Of course, they will face sterner tests than Llanberis, who looked completely overawed by their high-profile opponents and have plenty of work to do if they want to impose themselves on the league in the coming months, but the Tangerines looked primed to be hard to stop thanks to the right investment, good recruitment from the manager and a squad who all harbour ambitions of playing higher up the Welsh pyramid.

It remains to be seen whether or not this will continue as the campaign progresses, but on the evidence of their opening day rout then things are looking extremely promising for their promotion tilt.