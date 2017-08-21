Welsh Alliance round-up: Conwy Borough hit four at Mynydd Llandegai

CONWY Borough continued their exceptional start to the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One season with a 4-1 triumph at Mynydd Llandegai.

A brace from the prolific Corrig McGonigle did the majority of the damage, with Matthew Hughes and Tommy Creamer also finding the target for the promotion hopefuls.

Manager Gareth Thomas, said: “The players were outstanding and worked their socks off for the points. This is a tough place to come, the wind was strong and we had to be disciplined with everything that went on in the game.

“The lads had to adapt with a smaller and tighter pitch but credit to them they stuck to the game plan and have taken another three points as this will be a hard place to come this season. They got a great start in the first half when we played with the wind. Then when we had to defend in the second half our shape was good and we did what we had to.”

Llandudno Albion advanced to the nest round of the JD Welsh Cup after goals from David Maddocks, Chris Quinn and Alan Davies guided them to a 3-2 victory at Llanberis, while Llanrwst United also progressed with a thrilling 6-4 success at Waunfawr, with Morgan Owen (2), Callum Parry, Aaron Hughes, Leighton Griffiths and Tom Casey finding the net.

In Division Two, Penmaenmawr Phoenix had a brace apiece from Alfie Caldecott and Sam Williams to thank for a resounding 5-1 win at Y Felinheli, but there was no such luck for Glan Conwy, who were on the wrong end of a 3-0 home loss to Meliden.

Strikes from Scott Roberts and Bobby Tudor were not enough to prevent Mochdre Sports from falling to a 4-2 defeat at Amlwch Town.