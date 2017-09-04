Conwy Borough boss Thomas calls for improvement after Llandyrnog United draw

CONWY Borough dropped their first points of the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One season as they were held 2-2 at home by Llandyrnog United.

The Tangerines started the game sluggishly and they were punished as Billy Holmes and Stuart Vernone gave the visitors a two-goal advantage within the opening half an hour.

After the break saw the promotion chasing side finally impose themselves on the contest, and they managed to secure a share of the spoils thanks to efforts from the prolific Corrig McGonigle and Tom Smith.

Manager Gareth Thomas, said: “A poor performance first half has cost us three points. We started poor but credit to Llandyrnog they pressed us high and hit us on the counter.

“We could not contain their left winger Billy Holmes and I felt we were fortunate to still be in the game at half time. We changed things around by changing shape and I felt second half we can count ourselves unfortunate to not have grabbed the win.

“We have shown some fight and spirit but we need to be defensively better and when we have the ball we have to use it better.

“We are unbeaten in five which is a great start but now we turn our attention to the welsh cup and look to rotate the squad. The lads will be back in next week for training and we will look to work on a few things that at the moment we need to improve.”