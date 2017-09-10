Llanrwst United boss Barry Owen claims Manager of the Month award

LLANRWST United manager Barry Owen has received recognition for masterminding his side’s sensational turnaround in form.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last term, the Rwsters have been one of the standout teams in Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One so far, which has seen Owen named as August’s Manager of the Month.

The stunning start from United has saw them win four of their opening five contests throughout the month, which also featured one draw and saw them level with title favourites Conwy Borough at the summit.

They scored 12 goals and conceded just five, and Owen’s men continued their exceptional run by advancing to the next stage of the JD Welsh Cup with a 4-1 success at Penmaenmawr Phoenix.

The second qualifying round tie was a one-sided affair throughout, and the hosts opened the scoring on ten minutes when Morgan Owen finished off a fine team move with an emphatic strike.

Despite dominating for long periods the away side had to wait until after the break to double their advantage, which came on 62 minutes through an Aaron Hughes effort.

Phoenix ensured a nervy end to proceedings when Alfie Caldecott got them back into the contest on 85 minutes, but a quick-fire brace from new signing Mike Lundstram and Leighton Griffiths on 88 and 90 rounded off the scoring.