Welsh Alliance: Conwy Borough advance in FAW Trophy while Glan Conwy extend Division Two lead

CONWY Borough advanced to the FAW Trophy third round after an emphatic 7-2 rout at Coedpoeth.

The ruthless Tangerines produced another dazzling display to reach the next stage of the competition with minimal fuss in a performance manager Gareth Thomas stated was “excellent and disciplined”.

They got off to the best possible start when Matty Hughes found the net after just two minutes, before recent signing from Rhyl Cory Williams notched a second on seven.

Prolific striker Corrig McGonigle got in on the act with a neat finish on the half hour mark, before the impressive Williams fired home his second of the afternoon just before the break on 37.

The second period brought with it even more success as Matty Lock continued his excellent run of form on 61 minutes, with Brendun Hogan finishing well on 70 just a minute after the home side scored a consolation.

McGonigle rounded off the scoring for the visitors on 81 minutes, with Nathan Williams putting the ball into his own net to give the hosts another in stoppage time.

Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two leaders Glan Conwy extended their lead at the summit thanks to a resounding 9-1 thrashing of lowly Llanfairpwll.

Goals from Connor Davies and Matthew Sykes put the hosts two-up within the first 15 minutes, with Dan Lounes adding a third shortly before the break.

After the break saw Glan even more dominant, with Davies adding three more to his collection to take his tally for the afternoon to four.

Lounes also bagged his brace on 55 minutes, with Jonathan Turner helping himself to a pair opf efforts on 70 and 76 to complete the rout.