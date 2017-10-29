Welsh Alliance: Conwy Borough advance in Cookson Cup while Glan Conwy extend Division Two lead

CONWY Borough advanced to the Lock Stock Cookson Cup second round with a resounding 7-0 home win over Nantlle Vale.

The Tangerines wasted no time in making an impact, and went two-up within the opening 15 minutes through efforts from Matty Lock and James Roberts.

Former Caernarfon Town forward Kevin Lloyd trebled their advantage on 34 minutes, before a passage to the next stage was sealed on 39 and 40 when Roberts and Corrig McGonigle put the game out of reach.

After the break saw further goals in the form of Matthew Hughes and Roberts to complete the rout.

Llanrwst United lost further ground at the Division One summit as they fell to a 2-1 reverse to leaders Llangefni Town.

Striker Mike Lundstram put the Rwsters ahead after a neat passage of play on 28 minutes, but they were undone by a Dan Thomas double after the break and suffered defeat.

Llandudno Albion were unable to hold on to a lead as they drew 1-1 with St Asaph City, with Dave Maddock’s effort on 28 minutes cancelled out by Jake Walker.

Division Two pacesetters Glan Conwy produced another dazzling display to secure a 5-2 victory over Pentraeth.

A hat-trick from Connor Davies did the majority of the damage, with Jamie Jones and Chris Lloyd also finding the net during the rout.

Two goals from Daniel Williams guided Penmaenmawr Phoenix to a 4-0 success at Llanfairpwll, while a brace apiece from Jordan Phillips and Marc Owen were the catalyst behind Mochdre Sports’ 5-1 FAW Trophy third round triumph at Trewen.