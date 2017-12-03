Welsh Alliance: Conwy Borough extend Division One lead with Barmouth and Dyffryn United triumph

CONWY Borough are now four points clear at the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One summit after a narrow 2-1 win over Barmouth and Dyffryn United.

The Tangerines remain unbeaten after 11 games and pulled further clear following title rivals Llangefni Town suffering a dramatic 5-4 loss at Llanrug United.

The home side opened the scoring on 13 minutes when a neat passage of play resulted in Danny Gowans finding the net, but they were pegged back just before the break when Steve Jones levelled on 39.

After the break saw the hosts regain their advantage for a vital three points, and it was the prolific Corrig McGonigle who diverted into the corner on 62 minutes.

Llanrwst United left it late to claim a share of the spoils in their thrilling 4-4 home draw with Trearddur Bay.

Mike Lundstram played a starring role once again with a brace for the Rwsters, with Luke Roberts and a stoppage time penalty from Leighton Griffiths securing a point.

Division Two leaders Glan Conwy suffered a blow to their title hopes as they were downed 2-1 at Bodedern Athletic.

The home side raced to a two-goal lead at the break through Stephen Whittaker and Shaun Jenkins, and despite a Shaun Shannon strike after the break it was not enough to prevent defeat.

Penmaenmawr Phoenix picked up an eye-catching 2-1 success over in-form Llannefydd thanks to an own goal and a Dan Williams effort, but there was no such luck for Mochdre Sports who fell to a 5-1 loss at promotion favourites Prestatyn Sports.