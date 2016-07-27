Phase two of Colywn Bay Waterfront Project due to begin in August

WORK on phase two of the Colwyn Bay Waterfront Project is due to get underway next month - with almost 1km of existing promenade to be transformed over the coming year.

The waterfront project combines upgrading coastal defences with environmental improvements to the promenade, with phase two set to take place between the Pier and the eastern end of the Cayley Embankment.

The work - expected to take a year - will include widening, realigning and raising a section of the existing promenade, improving parking, new landscaping and improving the promenade finishes and facilities.

A spokesperson for Conwy County Council said the design and materials will be in keeping with the work completed in 2014 between the Pier and Porth Eirias.

Cllr Dave Cowans, Conwy’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Environment & Sustainability said: “I’m pleased that work will soon be underway on the next part of transforming the promenade in Colwyn Bay.

"The Waterfront Project is a key part of the Baylife Regeneration programme and the town is already seeing the benefit of the work that took place in 2014."

The road between the Pier and the junction of Marine Road will be closed from 6am on Thursday, August 11 onwards with diversions to be signposted. There will also be some restrictions to beach access while the work takes place.

Cllr Cowans added: “We realise that closing this section of promenade will cause disruption, but I urge everyone to think of the long term benefits that the project will bring to Colwyn Bay, and I’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience.”

Information will be updated regularly at www.conwy.gov.uk/colwynbaywaterfront