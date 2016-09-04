FOOTBALL: Conwy Borough claim first home win with Penrhyncoch success

IMPROVING Conwy Borough picked up their second win of the Huws Gray Alliance campaign with a 3-1 win over Penrhyncoch at Y Morfa.





Manager Jason Aldcroft was full of praise for his side as they continue to gather momentum after a difficult start, and the Tangerines will be looking for their third win in succession when they travel to title hopefuls Denbigh Town on Friday night (7.30pm).



The Boro boss, said: “After a good hard win in the week, the lads showed more confidence and we showed how we can play with good tempo and intensity.

“We were at our best going forward and Joe took his chance really well. We had more chances but didn't capitalise on them. We found the net eventually again with a well-deserved goal it was a great pass and move finish.

“At the start of the second half we went to sleep with sloppy passing ending in the corner for them which led to the goal. We then started playing again and dominated the game, creating more chances. Lee Davey took his goal really well which secured a good, well deserved win for us.

“We now go to next Friday with a tough trip away to Denbigh we will look forward to and a meeting with my old mate Pez (Gareth Thomas).”

The home side began brightly and took the lead on 25 minutes when Jamie Parker played in Joe Chaplin down the right and he made no mistake to claim his third goal in the week.

Parker went from provider to scorer five minutes later after the prolific forward produced a fine piece of individual skill before firing into the corner.

Aldcroft’s side missed numerous chances thereafter and were made to pay when Owain James reduced the deficit after a goalmouth scramble on 48 minutes.

This spurred the Tangerines back into life and the points were sealed on 78 minutes when Lee Davey through the visitors’ defence and fired his shot into the corner to make it two-from-two this week following their 2-1 win at Holyhead Hotspur.