RUGBY: Ex-RGC star Lonsdale signs dual-registration deal with Cornish Pirates

Sean Lonsdale, aged 19, recently departed the Gogs to join English Premiership side Exeter Chiefs, and the Lock will now continue his development with the Greene King IPA Championship outfit.

Gavin Cattle said: "We have seen how well the boys who have been with us before have developed, when representing both clubs.

"Josh (Caulfield) and Sean are welcomed into the squad and their arrival once again confirms the good and much appreciated link we have with Exeter Chiefs."

Lonsdale, a product of the Rydal Penrhos Rugby Academy run in partnership with RGC, played a starring role in the Gogs’ promotion to the Principality Premiership last season, and was one of two players to leave Mark Jones’ side to test their skills across the border following James Lang’s departure to Harlequins.

The forward will now spend the season honing his skills at the Pirates before returning to Exeter next season.

Allen Boyd, director of sport at Rydal Penrhos, said: “This is a great move for Sean and one that is sure to aid his development significantly.

“He was one of a number of players from our academy that played a huge part in RGC’s success last season, and his move to Exeter was a richly deserved one.

“Everyone at Rydal Penrhos wishes Sean well and are confident he make a huge contribution to the Pirates this season.”