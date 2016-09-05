CRICKET: Llandudno clinch Premier Division title after Pontblyddyn washout

LLANDUDNO were crowned North Wales Premier Division champions without a ball being bowled last weekend.





The club’s clash with Pontblyddyn fell victim to the weather on Saturday in a complete washout of fixtures throughout the region at a crucial stage of the season.



The cancellation gave Jack Rimmington’s side five points from the contest, which was enough to secure the title, which is their ninth success in 13 years.



It has been a dominant campaign for the long-time leaders, who have installed the perfect blend of youth and experience to wrestle the championship from back-to-back winners Menai Bridge.



Along with Rydal Penrhos pupil Will Sissons, the likes of Matthew Jones, Danial Evans and Rhydian Morgan have also made telling contributions throughout the campaign, with Evans averaging 35.25 from 17 innings with a top score of 145 not out.



In four contests, Wales under 15 captain Sissons averaged a fantastic 53.25 after a brilliant maiden half century (62no) against title rivals Bangor.



Other notable performances with the bat came from Alex Owen, who amassed 745 runs at an average of 43.8, while overseas star Robin Smith played superbly throughout the average 39.78 from 20 innings.



There has been plenty of success in the field, with 14-year-old Jones leading the way with 31 wickets, including season best figures of 7-32.



Tom Thornton helped himself to 29 wickets at an average of 18.66, while Chris Hardy claimed 28 wickets a cost of 12.43.



The champions will look to end their season in style this Saturday when they host neighbours Mochdre in what promises to be a great occasion for all involved with the club.