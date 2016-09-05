FAW Trophy: Llandudno Junction hammer Glantraeth to advance

LLANDUDNO Junction sent out a statement to advance to the FAW Trophy third round with a 5-2 thrashing of Division One rivals Glantraeth.





The hosts began the game positively and took the lead on 22 minutes courtesy of a Joel Hewitt strike, before Lee Ellis rounded off a fine team effort with the Railwaymen’s second on 28.

Things got even better after the break when Brain Roberts sealed the win on 63 minutes, before Ellis notched his second of the game on 68 following a period of sustained pressure.

New signing from Glan Conwy rounded off the scoring on 74 minutes, and despite two late consolations from Matthew Lock Junction advanced to the next stage convincingly.

Llanrwst United also booked their place in the next round with a penalty shoot-out triumph at Pentraeth.

The visitors got off to a flyer and were two up within the first 13 minutes thanks to a brace from Josh Frances, only for Rhys Roberts to reduce the deficit moments later on 14.

Despite their excellent start United went into the interval a goal behind as the hosts netted twice in the final three minutes of the contest when Aled Hughes and Roberts capped off a stunning first half fightback.

The Rwsters came out after the break with a renewed sense of purpose and made it three apiece when Paul Cassidy finished well, and this would be the final score after 120 minutes to send the match to penalties.

United held their nerve during the shoot-out, emerging 4-2 winners.