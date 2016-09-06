CRICKET: Brave Colwyn Bay suffer narrow cup final defeat

COLWYN Bay were unable to claim cup glory as the suffered a narrow three wicket loss to Formby in the Ray Digman Cup final.





Sion Morris’ side made an impressive start despite losing opener Zak Gidlow for one, before former England international spinner Stephen Parry trapped the skipper lbw for 29.

Jordan Evans steadied the ship with a quick-fire 30, but the in-form George Johansen made just 19 before he was skittled by Gary Keedy.

An 18 knock from Adam Campion contributed runs, and an unbeaten last wicket stand from Ryan Holtby (10) and Jack Sissons (11) ensured Bay set a target of 154-9 from their 45 overs.

Their run defence got off to a positive start when Rydal Penrhos pupil Sissons took a stunning midwicket catch off a Shrikant Mundhe delivery to remove opener James Seward for six.

The impressive Paul Jenkins then got in on the act by taking out the dangerous pair of Dane Williams (11) and Tym Crawford (2), and overseas star Mundhe got rid of Stephen Parry for 25 on his way to figures of 2-17 from nine overs.

Opener Tim Le Breton proved to be a far more formidable presence, and the talnted batsman turned the game on its head with a half century before eventually being sent back to the pavilion by a Campion delivery for 50.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides, and together with an unbeaten 15 from Ben Aitchinson Formby claimed the cup after reaching their target for the loss of seven wickets with five overs to spare.

Morris’ side will look to secure their Liverpool and District Premier Division status this Saturday when they travel to Ormskirk.