FOOTBALL: Joyce strike gives Llandudno back-to-back wins

IMPROVING Llandudno made it back-to-back Dafabet Welsh Premier League wins with a hard fought 1-0 triumph at Carmarthen Town.





Alan Morgan’s side now sit in fourth position after bouncing back from a poor start to the campaign, and they will look to make it three in a row when they host Chris Hughes’ Newtown on Saturday (2.30pm).

The return of talisman Danny Hughes provided a huge boost for the visitors, who were put on the back foot early on when a Lewis Harding forced a good save from Dave Roberts after three minutes.

Recent signing John Owen provided a lively presence upfront for Tudno, and the tricky forward produced a pair of smart stops from home custodian Lee Idzi to keep the score level.

The Old Gold were reduced to ten men midway through the half when Kyle Bassett was dismissed for a robust challenge on James Joyce after 20 minutes.

The visitors dominated the remainder of the half, with Liam Dawson missing a header from point blank range after a period of sustained pressure.

After the break saw more chances go begging for the away side, with Owen, Marc Williams and Lee Thomas all spurning chances to open the scoring.

Their reward finally arrived on 79 minutes when the impressive Joyce, who was one of the WPL’s standout performers last term, received the ball in his own half an conjured a fine individual run before unleashing a 20-yard drive past Idzi.

Despite the hosts launching a stream of attacks thereafter, the Tudno defence held firm to secure another valuable three points.

In addition to Saturday’s clash, Morgan’s side host Holyhead Hotspur in the Nathaniel MG Cup tonight (Tuesday).