CRICKET: Colwyn Bay batting collapse leads to Ormskirk defeat

COLWYN Bay host Bootle on Saturday knowing their Liverpool and District Premier Division status is secure.





Sion Morris’ side have avoided relegation in their first season back in the top flight despite suffering a 118-run defeat at Ormskirk.

Overseas star Shrikant Mundhe was in phenomenal for with the ball once again, just a fortnight removed from his historic 10 wicket haul against Birkenhead Park.

The former IPL star removed the dangerous pair of Michael Jones (15) and Joshua Bohannon (47), before also claiming the scalps of Ian Robinson (22) and Nicky Chaunce on his way to superb figures of 6-78 from 22 overs.

Mundhe was ably assisted by Ryan Holtby, who produced a solid effort at the other end of the crease to finish the innings on 4-90 from 20 overs, which left the home side all out on 189 for their efforts.

Despite the modest total another poor batting display from the visitors gave them little chance of reaching their required total, with opener Zak Gidlow making just eight before he was caught off a Scott Lees delivery.

The same bowler dismissed Morris for a four-ball duck, and Lees ended a blistering spell with the prized wicket of Mundhe for seven.

Adam Campion failed to make an impact and was sent back to the pavilion on three, while wicket keeper Mike Littler was also given out after failing to make a single run.

Opener Jordan Evans provided some resistance with a knock of 31 off 23 balls, but it was nowhere near enough to reach their target as the away side collapsed to just 71 all out from 26 overs to suffer defeat.