CRICKET: Champions Llandudno end season on a high with Mochdre win

NORTH Wales Premier Division champions Llandudno ended their season in a high with a 91-run win over rivals Mochdre at The Oval.





It has been a campaign to remember for Jack Rimmington’s side, who have been the standout team throughout the season and eventually secured the title by 30 points from Menai Bridge.

The home side got off to an indifferent start when overseas star Robin Smith was clean bowled by Taylor Williams for 16, but young sensation Danial Evans and Sam Rimmington got things back on track with a pair of fantastic knocks.

Opener Evans fell two shy of his half century after a stubborn knock, while Rimmington added some much needed runs with 60 before both were dismissed by Russ Boswell (3-43).

The home skipper added a half century of his own with a knock of 52 from 87 balls, but Matthew Lambe (10) was the only other batsman to make it into double figures as the champions set a target of 232-9 from their 50 overs.

Jack Rimmington wasted no time in making an impact with the ball, removing opener Stewart Williams for four and Will Evans, Matthew Humphreys and James French for an extraordinary trio of ducks on his way to figures of 4-37.

The visiting resistance came from Alex Davies, who smashed no fewer than 13 boundaries before he was eventually caught off a Matthew Jones delivery on 67.

Thomas Opie contributed a valuable 29 before Rhydian Morgan sent him packing, which proved to be enough to secure victory as Mochdre mustered 141 all out from 37 overs.