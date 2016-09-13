FOOTBALL: Conwy Borough extend run with Denbigh Town win

IMPROVING Conwy Borough continued their remarkable turnaround in form with a stunning 3-1 win at fancied Denbigh Town.





Jason Aldcroft’s side produced their finest performance of the season against last year’s third place Huws Gray Alliance finishers, a result that leaves them in ninth position ahead of their home clash with Porthmadog on Wednesday night.

Despite the eventual result it was the Central Park side who began brightest and took the lead after 11 minutes when Tom Williams finished well following a period of sustained pressure.

The Tangerines responded well to this setback and began to enjoy a long period of possession, which resulted in the in-form Lee Davey restoring parity to the scoreline with a well taken effort on 21 minutes.

Things got even better for the away side soon after when Josh Dures prodded home, and a miserable first half for the home side was compounded when goalkeeper Elliot Power was dismissed for a cynical foul.

This spurred Aldcroft’s side on further and they doubled their advantage on 36 minutes courtesy of a Joe Chaplin finish, and Boro saw out the remainder of the game in comfortable fashion to pick up their third win in succession.

In addition to Wednesday’s clash, the Tangerines travel to Gresford Athletic on Saturday (2.30pm).